2010 National Youth Policy reviewed

The government has reviewed the 2010 National Youth Policy to provide guidelines and direction for all stakeholders involved in implementing youth policies.

The reviewed youth policy document (2010) received cabinet approval recently after extensive consultations by the National Youth Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, who disclosed this at the media launch of the International Youth Day celebration, said the policy document is to ensure an inclusive framework for all stakeholders.

He said the NYA has also developed a framework to track the implementation and monitor its progress.

Mr Hadzide highlighted key activities rolled out to commemorate the International Youth Day celebration, including the Maiden National Youth Conference, National Youth Policy Dissemination Forum and conferment of the Star of the Youth of Ghana Award on President Akufo-Addo.

Ghana will commemorate this year’s International Youth Day from the 10th to the 12th of August 2022 at the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center at Akwapem Mampong.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for all Ages’’ highlights the need to foster solidarity across generations in the pursuit of building the future the youth want and raises awareness of the barriers which hamper intergenerational solidarity and impede the creation of an age-inclusive world where no one is left behind.