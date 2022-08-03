GPSNP officers undergo refresher training

District Desk officers, Community facilitators, Time Keepers and climate mitigation intervention supervisors in the Ashanti, Western, Western North, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions have undergone a two day refresher training under the Ghana Productive Safety Net project.

The project which is in its second phase seeks to train people especially the poor and vulnerable in society to acquire skills in both Technical and Vocational theories that can help them gain an entrepreneurial advantage in this competitive business industry.

The participants at each training session were taken through basic principles of data collection, attendance sheets, and monitoring, among others using a tablet as a tool.

Addressing the participants, the District Chief Executive for Offinso North, Hon. David Kwasi Asare said the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project is a livelihood empowerment initiative set up by government to help boost the production of major resources to sustain interdependence businesses.

He said the first phase of the project has created 275 jobs while 435 people have also obtained remarkable income to improve their living standard, thus improving rural economic development through the productive inclusion component of the project in the Offinso North District.

Hon. Kwasi Asare, therefore, entreated the participants to take the training serious in order to acquire more knowledge to impact others in their various districts.

The Zonal Coordinator of the project, Mr. Albert Sefah Boampong noted the significant impact the project has brought to the area during the pilot stage of the project saying, most of the people are using the project to empower themselves and others. He hoped that the second phase will bring more meaning to the lives of the people in the catchment areas.

He said gone are the days where pen and paper were used to capture data and also record attendance saying “that era is pass and so digitization has come to replace it, hence participants training with tablets to capture data among others for the second phase of the project."