New Gender Minister has fair idea of the situation, she can do the work — Bright Appiah

Executive Director of the Child Rights International (CRI), Bright Appiah, has expressed confidence in the ability of the new Minister-designate for the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry, Lariba Ziuweiba Abudu, to do the work.

Mr Appiah said Zuweiba Abudu is familiar with the terrain.

Speaking on the mid day news on TV3 with Emmanuel Samani on Wednesday August 3, he said “I think she will also manage the Ministry as expected.

“She has really contributed to the Ministry in assisting the caretaker Minister to do her work. She has fair idea of the situation and how she is going to roll it out. I have engaged her before and I know she can do the work.”

Mr Akufo-Addo announced the nomination of the Member of Parliament for Wale wale as Minister-designate in a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr Eugene Arhin, on Tuesday August 2.

“The president is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the approval of his nominee for the important ministry so they can assist in the effective delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the statement said.

Mr Akufo-Addo earlier revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection .

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr Eugene Arhin on Thursday July 28.

She had been out of the jurisdiction for over one year.

