Ashanti region: We’ll vote against NPP in 2024 — Kwabre Youth threaten

Youths in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region have threatened to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if their roads are not fixed.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday morning, Amaning Kwarteng, Spokesperson and Unit Committee Chairman for the Antoa Electoral area said the entire Kwabre East has been neglected by the NPP government.

He noted that despite voting for the NPP in every election since 1992, the district and communities under it have seen little or no development in terms of road and other development infrastructure.

‘’We the youth by this press conference are giving the government some weeks to attend to the roads in our district and the communities under the same so that we can commence the next line of action’’, the spokesperson angrily stated.

MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

The spokesperson decried the attitude of the Members of Parliament in the Ashanti Region, describing them as nuisance.

The spokesperson mentioned the number of times they have had to complain to their Member of Parliament about the bad roads.

Nothing, he intimated, has been done to the situation, something he termed as deliberate neglect and wickedness.

‘’I am wondering what the NPP would come to tell residents of this community in 2024 when the general election is due because what they would see if they don’t attend to us would be nasty’’, the spokesperson threatens.

WORRIES:

The spokesperson noted that the youth in the community do not have jobs after attaining some level of education.

He stressed that with the commitment the people of the region had shown the NPP government infrastructural developments should have been channeled there including jobs.

Mr Kwarteng wondered how the Ashanti MPs feel when nothing developmental or tangible could be pointed to in the region that has been loyal to them.

‘’We will show the NPP something in 2024 and I pray they don’t regret treating us wickedly and in neglect’’, Kito noted.