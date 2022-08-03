Japanese national arrested by Police; to be shipped out, handed over to INTERPOL Tokyo

The Ghana Police Service is working with the International Criminal Police Organization division in Tokyo (INTERPOL Tokyo).

In an official statement from the Service, it has disclosed that through the collaboration, a Japanese national who has had his passport revoked by Japan has been arrested in Ghana.

There is continuous engagement between the Ghana Police Service, INTERPOL Tokyo, and the Japanese Embassy in the country to facilitate the handing over of the arrested suspect.

“A Japanese national, Morikawa Hikawu was arrested in Ghana upon a request by INTERPOL Tokyo, following a revocation of his passport by Japan.

“The suspect was put before court and was remanded into lawful custody awaiting his removal from the country.

“The INTERPOL Unit of the Ghana Police Service is working with the Ghana Immigration Service, INTERPOL Tokyo, and the Japanese Embassy in Ghana for his removal,” parts of a Police statement signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi who is Chief Superintendent Of Police has said.

It adds, “We would like to assure the public that the Ghana Police Service will continue to use due process to deepen our regional and international law enforcement cooperation.”