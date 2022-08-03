NCA denies blocking sale of Vodafone to Telecel Group; insists report is false

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has provided clarification on the reports that it has blocked the sale of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Group.

In a press statement issued by the NCA on August 2, it stresses that the reportage is false and must be treated with contempt.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) has taken note of some media reports purporting a block of the sale of Vodafone Ghana to the Telecel Group by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD).

“The Authority wishes to state and clarify that the statement is false and should be disregarded as such,” parts of the NCA statement reads.

The Authority explains that it received an application for the transfer of 70% majority shares in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Vodafone Ghana) from Vodafone International Holdings B.V. to the Telecel Group earlier this year in January.

In accordance with due process, the NCA evaluated the application on various criteria and engaged both Vodafone and Telecel Group.

After a critical regulatory review and evaluation, the NCA concluded that the request did not meet the regulatory threshold for approval to be granted.

It is by endeavouring to ensure compliance with the regulatory framework and international best practices that some media outlets speculated that the NCA blocked the sale.

Below is a copy of the NCA press release: