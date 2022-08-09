Birim North: Gov't urged to address challenges confronting NAS, GNFS — President of Association of Chiefs

Obrempong Nana Kwesi Amoh Kyretwie I

The President of the Association of Chiefs in the Birim North Constituency of the Eastern Region, Obrempong Nana Kwesi Amoh Kyretwie I has appealed to the government to come to the aid of two public organizations in the area.

He said the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and National Ambulance Service (NAS) are faced with challenges with accommodation.

Speaking at a press conference, Obrempong Nana Kwasi Amoh Kyeretwie I indicated that the challenges have affected the delivery of quality services by the two public institutions.

Obrempong also touched on the deplorable state of roads that links to Abirem-Kade.

He disclosed that drivers who ply on the said roads are suffering due to the poor nature of the roads. He noted that the contractors working on the roads have abandoned the site and the projects stalled.

The Birim North District Officer of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) Mr Daniel Kwaku Esono who was present at the program revealed that the Service is ready to render services to the people.

He told the residents not to hesitate to call the ambulance for service in case of any accidents or emergencies in the area.

Revealing their challenges, Mr. Esono mentioned lack of fuel as one of the major hindrances that are affecting effective response to emergencies.

He entreated the chiefs to come to their aid when they fall on them for assistance.