Level 100 UG student allegedly kills Canadian-based boyfriend at Ashalley Botwe

A 23-year-old student of the University of Ghana (UG), Safina Mohammed Adizatu, who allegedly murdered her Canadian-based Ghanaian boyfriend, has been denied bail by the Adentan District Court.

Known as Safina Diamond on social media, the level 100 student was arrested for allegedly murdering her Canadian-based boyfriend at Ashalley-Botwe School junction in Accra.

She is alleged to have been assisted by a Technical Officer, Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, to commit the crime.

The deceased, Frank Kofi Osei, was in the country on vacation when the incident occurred.

According to the Police, the deceased’s girlfriend and her accomplices, stabbed him multiple times.

He was stabbed in the jaw, chin, and back and strangled to death.

The 2 were arraigned and charged with conspiracy and murder.

They were, however, denied bail and have been remanded to reappear on Friday, 12 August 2022.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko stated that the deceased visited his girlfriend on Sunday, 24 July 2022 at her residence at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night.

At night, the level 100 student, the technical officer and other accomplices, yet to be identified, stabbed the deceased several times with a knife on his back, jaw, and chin and strangled him to death.

The deceased’s blood was cleaned up by his girlfriend and the technical officer, who then absconded to Kumasi.

The deceased was however left in the room for 24 hours.

The Prosecutor further revealed that the accused dragged the deceased from the first floor of the story building, downstairs and dumped him at the gate where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra.

She then called a police officer on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, to report that her boyfriend had died in her room while visiting.

The Police officer called the Patrol Team who found the deceased at the gate upon arrival at the scene.

The girlfriend was not available at the scene.

She was later traced to Ashalley Botwe School junction and arrested.

The police is currently searching for the other accomplices.

Source: classfmonline.com