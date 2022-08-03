Corruption may destroy our nascent democracy - Mahama’s Aide bemoans

The rising level of corruption in the country endangers the fledgling democracy that has existed since the establishment of the 4th Republican constitution in 1992.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, expressed concern about the negative ramifications.

Her comments follow a recent CDD and Afraobarometer surveys which shockingly featured key players in the country's democratic dispensation.

The Ghana Police Service tops both surveys followed by the presidency, Parliament, Judiciary and even the Electoral Commission.

In a tweet monitored by Modernghana News today, Wednesday, August 3 the legal practitioner stated that corruption pervades all aspects of the economy and will soon destroy Ghana's democracy under Akufo-Addo's government.

“Corruption permeates all key facets of the economy and has literally become a canker that may destroy our nascent democracy,” she wrote.

In a similar tweet, she reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s call for slave reparations.

She stated, “Indeed Africans certainly deserve reparations for the scourge called slavery, but we also deserve honest and sincere leaders, Leaders who fight for their people, fight corruption, protect the public purse and deliver on their promises to their people.”