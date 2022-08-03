This hogwash politicking is mediaeval, grow up — Bongo Ideas blasts Sam George for attacking Ursula Owusu

Prior to Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Communications Minister announcement of an extension of the SIM Card re-registration deadline on Sunday, July 31, Sam Nartey George MP for Ningo Prampram launched a series of Twitter attacks on the Minister.

In one of the tweets, he posted an MTN logo with the inscription "VAWULENCE" in place of where the MTN signage was supposed to be.

"Today be Today!" he captioned, saying, "Kasa y3 Nframa!" depicting dissatisfaction if the SIM cards were blocked as planned.

In response to this tweet, brutal social media critic Albert Nart Hyde also known as Bongo Ideas blasted him for his numerous Twitter trolls.

According to Bongo Ideas, a legislator who acts like a Twitter troll behaves like a medieval politician who must show maturity.

He further stated that the Ningo Prampram lawmaker’s behaviour is making the already unattractive National Democratic Congress (NDC) party more annoying.

“A legislator who behaves like a Twitter troll. This brand of hogwash politicking is mediaeval. Grow up.

“Y’all making the NDC so unattractive not that the party is even a better option anyway,” Bongo Ideas