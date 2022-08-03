Security agencies urged to stop enstoolment of Torgbiba Wenya III to avert bloody clash in Anlo

A Private Legal Practitioner, Chris A. Ackummey has expressed worry over the planned enstoolment of a new ‘Dutor’ (overlord/founder) of Anlo in the Volta Region.

Following several speculations in the last few months, it was finally confirmed last month that the Laofe Clan in Anlo has decided to hold an event at Hogbe Park for the coronation of Torgbiba Wenya III and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II while His Royal Majesty Torgbui Sri III remains the Awomefia of Anlo.

Amid fears that the planned enstoolment scheduled for August 13 could fuel violent clashes, a tripartite meeting was held last week at Anloga between Togbi Sri III, Torgbi Addo, and Togbe Tenge Gligui Dzokoto.

At the meeting attended by the clan seeking to install Torgbiba Wenya III and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, it was made clear that no proper procedure has been followed in accordance with the Chieftaincy Act.

With no record of an existing stool that proves there was ever a Torgbiba Wenya and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor in the history of Anlo, there was a call for the planned coronation this month to be called off to avert a potential dispute.

From the information gathered, the determined group aiming to enstool Torgbiba Wenya III and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II staged a walkout from the meeting.

Besides that meeting, the Anlo Traditional Council has written to the Anlo District Security Council (DISEC) about the looming tension in the midst of speculations that the coronation may go ahead despite being unlawful.

“My attention has been drawn to Social media stories making rounds about a purported installation of Torgbui Wenya by some members of Loafe clan.

“This purported activity has a high potential of breaching the peace, cohesion, and stability of our dear Anlo State because it has not been sanctioned by the Anlo Traditional Authority.

“I must state, the traditional authority in Anlo is THE ANLO TRADITIONAL COUNCIL and this council has not given the right nor authority for any such installation because it does not exist in the Anlo Chieftaincy Structure. This purported activity should be regarded as null and void,” a letter sent to DISEC and signed by His Royal Majesty Torgbui Sri III who is President of Anlo Traditional Council reads.

Concerned about tension in Anlo, Lawyer Chris Ackummey who is an Elder of the ruling Adzorvia Clan of Anlo has called on the state security apparatus to intervene.

At a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, August 2, he appealed to DISEC and REGSEC to show interest and ensure that any potential disruption is averted.

He fears that if the installation of Torgbiba Wenya III and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II is allowed to see the light of day, Anlo will experience clashes that will disrupt its peace.

“Those pushing this are bent on unleashing violence in Anlo. I don’t think we want to see the country being thrown into another turmoil at a time when the economy is not doing so well. That is why we want the security to be up and doing.

“I believe in the law court and the Justice system. Obviously, we will go to court to seek an injunction but it may not stop them. The best thing for me will be a step-in by the security apparatus,” Lawyer Chris. Ackummey told journalists at his press briefing.

Reports suggest that the people behind the agenda for the installation of Torgbiba Wenya III want him to become the ‘Dutor’ of Anlo while His Royal Majesty Torgbui Sri III continues to be the Awoame fia of Anlo.