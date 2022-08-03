KNUST Lecturer charged over wife’s disappearance fails to meet bail condition

The late Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

A senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey who is standing trial over the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, who is also a staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi is still languishing in custody after being granted bail.

He has reportedly been granted a GH¢300,000 bail with one surety to be justified by the Kumasi High Court.

However, per a report carried by Citi FM, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey is yet to meet the bail conditions hence he is still behind bars.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to October 17, 2022.

On August 30, 2021, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko went missing.

Her husband and two other persons were arrested and have been standing trial over the matter.

The two other accused persons are Yaw Boateng and Justice Appiah Rhodaline's phone was found in their possession.

Three teaching assistants of the KNUST lecturer have testified and cross examined in relation to the case.

There have been contradictory remarks when the witnesses mounted the box in court. Though Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey in his statement to the police said his wife did not return home on August 30, 2021, and that he slept in the house with his kids and the teaching assistants, the teaching assistants however contradicted his claims.

The teaching assistants told the court that they slept with their lecturer's kids at their hostel and returned to the house the next day when Rhodaline was not around.

The court had previously denied Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey bail, but after the lawyers finished the cross-examination for the third witness, it has now granted bail to him.

---DGN online