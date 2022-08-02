62year-old private security guard killed in Wa

The Upper West Regional Police Command says it has opened investigations into the killing of a 62-year-old private security guard in Kpaguri, a suburb of Wa.

According to the police, a search party was commissioned when the family of the deceased reported him missing on Saturday, and his body was uncovered in an uncompleted building.

“Residents reported that, they have found a shallow grave close to where the deceased used to guard. The police went to the scene together with Environmental Health Officers too and the body was conveyed to the Regional Hospital. The body was sent to the mortuary for preservation, and it was released to the family after post-mortem for burial”, the Public Relations Officer for the Upper West regional Police command, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, said.

He further called on residents to help police bring the perpetrators to book.

“Police personnel in the Upper West Region will try to ensure that those perpetrators are arrested. The modus operandi used by these criminals is baffling, so the police will urge the general public to be cautious so we can curb the menace.”

By Citi Newsroom