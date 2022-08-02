Deputy Gender Minister takes over from dismissed Adwoa Safo, Francisca Oteng appointed as Deputy

The Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Lariba Zuweira Abudu has been appointed to take over from dismissed Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Her appointment is subject to the approval of Parliament.

She is also the Member of Parliament for Walewale.

The President has also nominated Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

“The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the approval of his nominees for this important Ministry, so they can assist in the effective delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” a statement signed by the Director of Communications for the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin said.

The President revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo, who is also a Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya on July 28, 2022.

The President took the decision for absenting herself from Parliament since the beginning of the year.