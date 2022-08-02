Savannah Region: Gunmen kidnap groundnut farmer at Mempeasem

02.08.2022 LISTEN

A search has been mounted at Mempeasem in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region to rescue a kidnapped woman.

The kidnapping incident happened on the farm while she was harvesting some groundnuts.

Reports indicate that a gang of heavily armed men and a woman stormed the farm and abducted the woman amid screams for help.

Her screams managed to draw the attention of other farmers who were working on their farms.

Although they rushed to help, they only managed to overpower the woman who was part of the gang.

The other gunmen escaped with the woman as the other farmers arrested and sent the woman to the palace of the chief in the community.

With the matter reported to the Police, personnel of the service have been deployed together with well-armed military officers to find and rescue the kidnapped woman.

Mr. Saeed Muhazu Jibril, the Savannah Region Minister and Chairman of REGSEC has given the assurance that the necessary resources will be committed to rescuing the woman.

Residents have been advised to report suspicious persons to help in the search.