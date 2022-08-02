Akufo-Addo's gov’t won’t ever give ‘dumsor’; only ‘dumsiesie’ – Energy Minister

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has assured that the era of unpredictable power outages (dumsor) is over and never to be experienced under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency, the only time lights will go off is when there is an emergency to fix a problem, an exercise he terms ‘dumsiesie’.

Speaking to Asempa FM during an engagement on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Tuesday, August 2, the Minister insisted that President Akufo-Addo’s record in the energy sector since taking over from the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government cannot be matched.

“Dumsor under John Dramani Mahama was unprecedented. No government has ever seen four years of power outages.

“The achievement of President Nana Akufo-Addo in the energy sector is unmatched. The lights are on throughout the six years of our government,” Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh shared.

The Energy Minister added, “We have been truthful to Ghanaians on power issues. We won't give dumsor but dumsiesie.

“We are now in ''s) kikim''. We're migrated from dumsor to dumsiesie.”

Speaking on the impasses between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Krobo people which has plunged the entire Kroboland into darkness, the Minister said negotiations are underway to resolve the issue.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh indicated that the matter can be resolved quicker if the people agree for pre-paid meters to be fixed for them.

He further shared that there must be an assurance that ECG personnel will not be harmed when they re-open their Somanya office to resume work.

Since last week Wednesday, both Yilo and Manya Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern Region have been without power.