Department of History at UCC launches postgraduate research commons

For the last four years, the Department of History of the University of Cape Coast has been going through major facelift under the tenure of Prof. De- Valera Botchway.

Among the major facelifts are the provision of a postgraduate research commons for the department, installation of ACs at the Reading Room and TAs office, and refurbishment of the TAs' office.

The research commons is designed with modern ICT devices for research work and relaxation for students. The launch which took place on the 29th July also witnessed the reopening of the upgraded Reading Room and the presentation of tokens of appreciation rite for sister departments, administrators, and colleagues in the Department of History.

The HoD after taking office used his network to solicit developments in the department. At his request, the CEO of the NPA, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, who's a friend and a lecturer at the Department of Religion and Human Values donated a photocopier machine to the department in 2021.

Present at the launch were Prof Amuquandoh, Provost of CHLS, who led the cutting of the tape at the ceremony. Also the incoming Dean and Vice Dean, Profs. Sarfo Kantanka and Kodah were all present. Profs Afful and Yankah, as well as some members of the faculty were present.

The occasion also marked the end of his tenure as HoD of the department. The current Dean, Prof. Sarfo-Sarfo Kantanka acts as the HoD until a new one is appointed.

It was however unclear if Prof. Botchway will be given another term to continue with his works or a new person will be appointed.