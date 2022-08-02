Soldiers, police deployed to West Gonja to rescue women 'kidnapped' on their farms

The Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has deployed armed joint police-military team to Mempeasem in the West Gonja Municipality following reports of an armed attack and kidnapping of women farmers in the area by some suspected kidnappers.

Information gathered by this portal indicates that some gunmen – who are suspected to be kidnappers – have captured women who went to farm in Mempeasem to harvest groundnuts.

The screams from the women got to some male farmers who immediately mobilized to rescue the women.

One of the suspected kidnappers, a female, was overpowered and arrested by the local search party and handed over to the chief of the community.

At the time of filing this report, well armed military and police officers were being dispatched to the area.

Savannah Region Minister and Chairman of REGSEC Saeed Muhazu Jibril has assured the residents the security is in control of the issue.

He appealed to the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected persons to the security for swift action.

---3news.com