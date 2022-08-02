Three persons in critical condition after being butchered at Kasoa Free town

Three persons are battling for their lives after some individuals suspected to be Nigerian nationals assaulted them at Kasoa Free Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

According to residents in the area, one of the victims, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, earlier assaulted a 20-year-old lady after an argument ensued between them.

Police sources say the lady went home and informed her Nigerian boyfriend who also organized his friends and retaliated in what appears to be a cutlass fight, leading to the three Ghanaians getting injured.

The leader of the Nigerian group, who fired gunshots during the incident, is in police custody, according to Citi News sources.

An eyewitness recounted the incident. “We bumped into the boys fighting. They were about 9, seven of them are [reportedly] Nigerians. I do not really know what the issue is but from what I gathered, it seems one of the injured persons assaulted the lady. The lady rushed to call her Nigerian boyfriend, who came with his friends to fight back.”

“The fight was bloody, leading to the three Ghanaians getting injured. They had cutlasses on them and were bent on cutting the Ghanaians. We quickly rushed to get help.”

Assemblyman for the area, Mohammed Kwabena Ali wants enhanced security in the area to prevent crime.

“The street lights in the area do not work. This area has become a playing field for armed robbers. We need enhanced security in this area.”

