VIDEO: Contractor commences work on Boankra Inland Port

After being abandoned for about two decades, the contractor has commenced work on the Boankra Inland Port.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong disclosed this to the media after an inspection in which he said the project would be completed within two years.

He noted that the contractor has already started work on the site.

“I want to allay the fears of everybody, especially the indigenes of Boankra and Hwereso that this one (commencing work on the Boankra Inland Port project) is really something that we are going to do. Two years ago, the President and Otumfuo cut the sod for the project. I understand it was going to be done by a Korean company, but maybe they had difficulties with their financial issues. So, this one has been given to a local contractor. There will be no turning back, so the residents must be rest assured indeed they have come to stay and to work for all of us."

Residents of Boankra in the early 2000s gave out their lands to the government for the Boankra Inland Port project but the dreams of the residents are yet to be fulfilled.

Several petitions to relevant authorities, press conferences and threats to embark on a demonstration exercise have not yielded the desired results.

Watch full video here: