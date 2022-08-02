Tracking devices installed in our tanker cars are making us sick – Tanker drivers claim

Some of the tanker drivers who have declared a strike action in the country have raised concerns about tracking devices installed in their tankers.

According to BOST Tanker Drivers Union chairman Clement Ampadu, the devices installed in the tankers of members are making them sick.

He said this in an interview with Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme.

“Tracking devices installed in our tanker cars are making us sick. It is the same as the mast of telecom companies. That is why it is making us sick.

“This device is very dangerous. How can a device tell our owners that we are nowhere to be found for them to accuse us of tampering with the product we carry? We want the devices to be removed,” Clement Ampadu shared.

Reacting to the claims by the chairman of the BOST Tanker Drivers Union, Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said they are unfounded.

On the same ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, the Minister said, “These devices have been used by a lot of people in this country. I have never heard of such claims before. Tracking devices do not even emit radiation. There is nowhere in the world that tracking devices have been said to give sickness. It cannot be true.”

On Monday, the Ghana National Tanker Drivers Association commenced a strike action as drivers who transport mainly LPG abandoned their trucks in protest of treatment by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited and the National Petroleum Authority.

Today, members of various tanker driver unions who transport all forms of petroleum products have also decided to join in on the strike.

The associations are striking to demand among other things an improvement in the condition of service and a reversal of the ban on LPG Stations under construction since 2017.