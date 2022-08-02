ModernGhana logo
'You will feel the pinch on your unregistered SIM cards; your data, credit will run faster' — Ursula Owusu slams 'stubborn academy'

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The rash witnessed at various centres before the extension of the SIM re-registration deadline by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, from Sunday, July 31 to September 30 has reduced drastically.

Many people, particularly MTN customers who owe their subscribers some amount of “qwik loans” have decided not to even participate in the re-registration process.

They say it is better to have their SIM cards blocked since they are unable to pay the loans.

In reaction, the sector minister on Accra-based Asaase radio today, Tuesday, August 2 monitored by Modernghana News sent a serious warning.

She warns that persons who fail to re-register their SIM cards by the end of September 30 will be penalised.

She noted that un-registered SIM cards will pay double to recharge data and other services.

“I have news for them (stubborn academy) if by the end of [September] they have not registered their SIMs, they will find out that it is more expensive to use unregistered SIM cards than to use the registered one,” the minister said, “Then they will begin to feel the pinch.”

She added, “There are some services that they can’t access on their devices and their top-ups will disappear much faster than those who have registered. So, they can keep being stubborn and we will keep doing our work,” Owusu-Ekuful said.

