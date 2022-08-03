Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI join calls on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his 'sleeping' ministers

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI

03.08.2022 LISTEN

In the wake of the economic hardships facing the country, the Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has added his voice to the numerous calls on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to shake up his appointees, especially the non-performing Ministers to bring in competent people.

"We all know, President Akufo Addo is doing marvellously but most of his ministers and appointees are disappointing Ghanaians. They are simply incompetent and are sleeping on the job.

"They don't care about the numerous hardships people are going through. It is becoming an embarrassment to the NPP Government.

"We need appointees who would open their doors and treat people well irrespective of their political, tribal, religious beliefs or background.

"Nananom must support the government of the day to succeed but we must also be frank when things seem to be going wrong. The masses are suffering.

"I want to appeal to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put in place friendly and pro-poor policies to cushion Ghanaians economically in these hard times," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI made the call in his welcome address at the State Council Meeting of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council held at Gomoa Ajumako on Friday.

The meeting was mainly to review the bye-laws and resolutions of the Council. Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI urged his traditional rulers to be submissive to their subjects saying that was the essence of being a traditional leader.

He admonished them against arrogance and autocratic leadership but rather humble themselves in order to relate well with their people.

"As the motto of the Traditional Council indicates; 'Peace, Justice and Development', let's make peace with each other, be justice in our ruling of cases and seek development for our communities. Nananom must treat their Oman, sub-chiefs and subjects with utmost respect to receive same respect from them.

"If Nananom continues to respect their subjects, same respect will be accorded the Paramount Stool and will create peace and harmony in the Traditional Area. We (Nananom) must avoid listening to some few people in our communities to make decisions as they may not be the actual problems or situations on the ground.

"We must always seek the collective ideas of the people for easy governance. We should bear in mind that before we became where we are today, we were like the same people in our communities, that should be a reminder to check us. Let be extra careful with our relationship with them. Nananom are to serve but not to lord themselves over them," he stated.

"It was out of the lot that we were chosen to lead them as a Chiefs. The Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council will not entertain any act of illegality and will accordingly deal drastically with anyone who goes contrary to the norms of the Traditional Council. Today, other traditional councils are emulating Gomoa Ajumako because of our lifestyle and inspirational leadership," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah noted.

Some of the reviewed bye-laws to be launched in November, 2022 include Academic Performance of Pupils and Students with adopted measures to improve the academic performance of schools in the Traditional Area.

On curses, the traditional council indicates that it was an offence for anyone to invoke the wrath of the gods, ancestors or any magic powers on any person without consulting the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional. He noted that anyone found guilty shall suffer penalties thereof.

The Council also reviewed its bye-laws on teenage pregnancy among children of school-going age with appropriate sanctions and punishment.

It will also ban swearing of chiefs and one-week funeral celebrations in the demise of a Chief in the Traditional Area among others.

In attendance were Mankradohenmaa of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Appiah Baiduah III, Esihene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II and Amankorahene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Odum Amanfo IV.