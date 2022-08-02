SIM re-registration App: The GHS5 fee goes to the developers, not us — NCA, Ursula Owusu denies profit-making allegations

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister for communications and Digitalisation said a SIM Registration App will be available for download on both Android and IOS.

The Minister added that each registration via the app which will be out this week will be liable to a 5cedi surcharge.

"The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedi surcharge," she said at a press conference on Sunday, July 31.

Explaining how citizens can access the App, she said, “Adequate time will also be required for publicity and public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App.”

However, many Ghanaians have accused the minister and the National Communications Authority (NCA) of trying to profiteer from poor Ghanaians.

Responding to this on the Accra-based Asaase radio today, Tuesday, August 2, monitored by Modernghana News, Ursula Owusu debunked those claims.

She explains that the self-registration App is only for the benefit of Ghanaians who may find it difficult to leave their jobs and join queues to register their SIM cards.

“Nobody is seeking to make any profit. I listen to these things and I cringe that, is that what we have been reduced to?

“Does everything has to be about money in this our country?” she quizzes.

The Minister continues “People can’t deliver a service because it is needed and not hope to profit from it? Where is our sense of duty to our country and our sense of nationality?”

Mr Kwame Gyan, the NCA's Deputy Corporate Affairs Director also explained to Citi FM that the GHS5 surcharge goes to those who created the App.

“The money goes to the app developers; those who built and are maintaining the app”, he said.

Mr Gyan stressed, “It doesn’t go to the NCA."