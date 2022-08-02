02.08.2022 LISTEN

Tema, August 2, I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, grace and favour be multiplied unto thee. This hour change your focus, make Christ your only standard, for Christ is the LAW. Therefore, Jesus Christ will speak and the elements will change in your favour. Jesus will speak for a vacancy to be created for you. Jesus will speak for your garments of shame to be changed into garments of honour. Jesus will speak and where you were once rejected, you will be called back to become the chief cornerstone. Jesus will speak and YOU SHALL RISE UP, TAKE UP YOUR BED, AND WALK AGAIN. MAN IT IS NOT OVER UNTIL JESUS SPEAKS.

II. SON OF MAN your mountains of obstacles shall transform through the power of the Lord into mountains for elevation. Brother this hour, do you want to be made well? Do you want to overcome your mountains of obstacles; Jesus is asking YOU today. Are you among those saying; Lord!!! I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up. BELOVED, Jesus Christ is not asking you whether you want to get into the pool or not, but a straightforward question, do you want to be well? The hour when others with earthly connections step ahead of you is over. Jesus Christ has stepped in as your helper. JESUS CHRIST IS THE SHORTEST ROUTE TO YOUR DESTINATION.

III. PRECIOUS BROTHER, to come out from LORD I HAVE NO ONE TO HELP ME company. Look up for Jesus Christ is standing right in front of you at your pool of Bethesda. In Christ Jesus you need no "human" helper, as He commands you today, this week, this month and beyond, “Rise, take up your bed and walk.” The Word of God manifests in our obedience to it, AND IMMEDIATELY THE MAN WAS MADE WELL, TOOK UP HIS BED, AND WALKED.

IV. MY DEARLY BELOVED SISTER, what is your response to His WORD?

And that day was the Sabbath. The Jews, therefore, said to him who was cured, “It is the Sabbath; it is not lawful for you to carry your bed.” He answered them, “He who made me well said to me, ‘Take up your bed and walk.” The status quo will crumble for your ELEVATION because Christ Jesus has spoken on your behalf this is DIVINE FOOD FOR THE SOUL sent forth through the Authority and power of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Jesus Christ will speak on our behalf. INDEED GOD CARES.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - Yes! the Son of Man is Lord also of the sabbath, Halelluja! Halelluja! Halelluja!

PRAYER: Lord Jesus be lord over any "Sabbath" which has become a hindrance in my way to RISE AND TAKE UP THAT BED AND WALK

REF: John 5: 1-15

Mark 2:28

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

#GOD’S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION