TVET Service creates awareness at 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration

Education Officer of the Ghana TVET Service in tie, explain a point to members of the public at the Service pavilion
Officer of the Ghana TVET Service (in tie), explain a point to members of the public at the Service pavilion

Ghana TVET Service is participating in the ongoing 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration under the theme; “Digitalization in the Civil Service of Ghana: An Agenda for Improved Productivity and Service Delivery”.

As part of this year’s celebrations, an open day event dubbed “Policy Fair/Exhibition and Tourism Day” is being held at the forecourt of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOSSAG) and the main ministerial enclave.

Institutions under the Service have exhibited some craft works at the fair which commenced Monday 25th and ends on Thursday 28th July 2022.

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service was established by the Pre-Tertiary Education ACT 2020, ACT 1049, as a corporate body to manage, oversee, and implement approved national policies and programmes relating to Pre-Tertiary Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

With the establishment of the Ghana TVET Service under the Pre-Tertiary Education Act 2020 (ACT 1049), all TVET providing Institutions under 9 Ministries have ben realigned (GES-TVED, DICCES, NVTI, OIC, Social Welfare Training Centres, Youth Leadership Training Institutes, GRATIS, Technology Solution Centres, Farm Institutes, Roads and Highways Training Centre, Government Technical Training Centre, Community Development Vocational Institutes) to the Ghana TVET Service under the Ministry of Education.

