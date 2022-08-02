Cape Coast North MP cuts sod for refurbishment of Abura English and Arabic Basic School

"This refurbishment of the English and Arabic School of which I have cut the sod is a testament of my commitment to empowerment and also contributing my quota towards the general well-being of future generations within my constituency," Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has said.

The Cape Coast North Member of Parliament made these comments during a sod cutting ceremony for the refurbishment of English and Arabic School in his Constituency on Monday, 1st August, 2022.

According to him, four months ago, the poor state of the school was brought to his attention when he paid them a working visit during a familiarisation tour of the constituency to acquaint himself with the needs of his people.

He said after he observed the situation he asked himself "What can I do to ameliorate the plight of my people".

The MP stated that when he saw the poor state of the school he was touched and saddened and pledged to assist as and when some resources are made available.

He noted that the refurbishment would include the fixing of new windows, door frames, paintings, electrical fittings, screeding etc.

Syageopro Tech Services has been awarded the contract to complete in six months.

Madam Dorcas Brenda Asare, the Metropolitan Education Director for Cape Coast present at the event underscored the fact that she has enjoyed a very cordial and healthy working relationship with the Cape Coast North Member of Parliament. "To this, I'm very grateful for his support to education within his constituency".

The headteacher of the school, Hajia Hawa Habib took the opportunity to express his heartfelt appreciation to the Member of Parliament. "The school has been in ruins for quite sometime now. We are very delighted when we brought it to your attention, you promised to help and today you've delivered. I'm NPP but based on your style of leadership, you're gradually winning my heart towards the NDC".

She added by thanking God for the MP's life and all others who accompanied him to the ceremony.

"May Allah the Most Gracious and Ever Merciful be Merciful and Gracious unto you. We are grateful for what you've done and we promised to ensure that all repairs are put into good use and maintained," Hajia Habib added.

Dr. Minta Nyarku was in the company of Ebenezer Domey, his PA and some party executives.