Come to the table and let’s talk – NPA to striking tanker drivers

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has called on the Ghana National Tanker Drivers Association to reconsider its strike and get members to resume work.

On Monday, the association commenced a strike action as drivers who transport mainly LPG abandoned their trucks in protest of their treatment by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited and the National Petroleum Authority.

Today, information gathered indicates that drivers who transport all forms of petroleum products have also decided to join in on the strike.

The associations are striking to demand a reversal of the ban on LPG Stations under construction since 2017.

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday morning, NPA Communications Director Mohammed Kudus pleaded with the striking tanker drivers to come to the table for discussions on the way forward to address their concerns.

“The decision that led to the suspension was because of the catastrophic nature of the accident [Atomic explosion] and the crippling nature it had.

“I think that the notice came in on Friday when the tanker drivers threatened to embark on the strike. On Sunday our people started getting the people involved to come to the table.

“We appreciate their concerns, but we are calling for that meeting so we discuss the issues, and look at the way forward,” Mohammed Kudus said.

It is understood that a meeting that was called on Monday by the National Petroleum Authority was declined by the aggrieved tanker drivers.