Let's support Mumbies Foundation Ghana to fight hepatitis - Effutu MCE

Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin became the centre of attraction at the just ended World Hepatitis Day and the launch of Mumbies Foundation Ghana last Thursday at Winneba.

The World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on the 28th day of July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis which causes inflammation of the liver that leads to severe disease and liver cancer.

Municipal Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Bota cautions the public to periodically do checkups and also be mindful of their diets.

He was, however, grateful to the MP, Mumbies Foundation Ghana and the Assembly for the collaboration being enjoyed so far and called for more concerted efforts in reducing the transmission and infection of the disease.

He assured the people the District Health Directorate will continue to spearhead the fight against the disease and appealed to the public to support.

However, Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu called for a collaborative effort among stakeholders to make the fight against the disease more proactive.

He emphasised the traditional council commitment to helping deal with all challenging within the municipality with Hepatitis inclusion.

Launch of Mumbies Foundation

Mr. Israel Adorbley was grateful to the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon Alexander Afenyo who funded a research on Hepatitis B prevalence in the Municipality with the outcome of the research giving birth to the Mumbies Foundation Ghana to tackle the situation.

"He has been offering support in financial way as the patron and financier of this wonderful organization. Through His support, 9 innocent babies have been saved from contracting the disease through the provision of free HBIG, 4017 people have been offered free screening in Effutu, 994 people offered free Hep B vaccination, 243 positive Hepatitis B patients identified and linked to care," Mr. Adorbley lauded Afenyo Markin.

The MCE for Effutu during the launch appreciated the effort of the Member of Parliament and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament for standing up in the fight against hepatitis B by opening his doors to the Mumbies Foundation to undertake these activities free of charge for the people of Effutu.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Mr. Israel Adorbley, Project Manager and the entire foundation made up of health and non-health professionals for taking the risk in screening and vaccinating residents.

"As Municipal Chief Executive of Effutu, I commit to helping the foundation secure any resources it requires from the government in order to expand its services. I thank all stakeholders in Effutu for their support and urge them to help the foundation and our health centers, in their capacities" Hon. Zubairu Kassim assured.

Mumbies Foundation Ghana is an NGO registered in Ghana that is dedicated to help break the cycle of mother-to-child transmission of Hepatitis B in rural communities in Effutu and beyond.