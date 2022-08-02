Thief who tried to breach GAF ammunition depot for aluminum plated materials to sell grabbed

02.08.2022 LISTEN

A man has been arrested after he attempted to breach the Buse Ammunition Depot in Michel Camp.

According to the information gathered, personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces grabbed the middle-aged man while he was in the process of breaching the perimeter fence in order to enter the Ammunition Depot.

The suspect who has been identified as Yaw Boateng is being treated as a thief.

Upon preliminary interrogation, he is alleged to have revealed that he is from Ashaiman Tulaku and was trying to access the Ammunition Depot for aluminum plated materials for sale.

He had already stolen 18 pieces of aluminum plums, iron pickets and a broken street light lamp holder at the time he was arrested.

The Armed Forces have handed him over to the Ghana Police Service for further actions to be taken.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces have warned that there will be dire consequences for intruders who ignore caution signs to enter any of its bases without invitation.

“GAF however wishes to caution the general public that the Buse Ammunition Depot is a highly sensitive and restricted security zone which is out of bounds to the general public. It is strongly advised that the public desists from tampering with the perimeter fence or attempting to gain any unauthorized access, for their own safety and thin of all others as there sold be serious repercussions for such actions.

“Intruders and encroachers are also cautioned of dire consequences for their actions if they fail to pay heed to the numerous public warnings and education on the need to stay clear of a high-security zone such as an Ammunition Depot,” parts of a release from the Ghana Armed Forces signed by Naval Captain M.A Larbi, Director of Public Affairs reads.

It added: “GAF therefore kindly requests the cooperation and support of all stakeholders and the general public in ensuring security and safety of all.”