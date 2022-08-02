Ghana Card for elections: It will be the most sensible thing to do — Dennis Aboagye

Dennis Aboagye, Director of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development at the Presidency, believes that using the Ghana Card for elections is possible.

He said it will be the wisest thing to do after every eligible voter has received their Ghana cards.

On the 'Top Story' show on Accra-based JoyNews on Monday, August 1, as monitored by Modernghana News, he stated, “We believe that it is the most sensible to do if we use the Ghana Card as a voter's ID when everyone has the card."

“The vice president believes with the pace we currently have, we could use it as a voter's ID card,” he noted.

He continues “The vice president has seen the light and it just trying to bring us along with him.”

His comment follows Vice President's statement that the Ghana Card has can be used for future general elections.

Speaking at the 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration Awards Ceremony in Accra on Monday, August 1, Dr. Bawumia explained that the move will help eliminate the challenges and high costs associated with voter registration.

“Very soon you’ll see that our problem with voter registration will disappear,” he stated.

The Vice President stressed, “It’s only a matter of time. If not at the next elections, the elections after, because we spend so much on voter registration but one’s unique identifier is determined and you can’t have underage people coming to register and vote.”

“Ghana card will be a good identification document as we’re already seeing so that we sanitize the voter registration system,” he emphasised.