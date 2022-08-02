Ghana Card to be used for 2024 general elections — Bawumia, says 'so that we sanitize the voter registration system'

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admired the future benefit of the Ghana card.

When everyone gets their Ghana card, he says it can be used as a voter ID card.

Speaking at the 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration Awards Ceremony in Accra on Monday, August 1, he explained that the move will help eliminate the challenges and high costs associated with voter registration.

“Very soon you’ll see that our problem with voter registration will disappear,” he stated.

The Vice President stressed that “It’s only a matter of time. If not at the next elections, the elections after, because we spend so much on voter registration but one’s unique identifier is determined and you can’t have underage people coming to register and vote.”

He believes that the Ghana card will be an excellent identification document.

“Ghana card will be a good identification document as we’re already seeing so that we sanitize the voter registration system,” the Vice President emphasised.

His claims, however, have been refuted by Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy Chief Scribe of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Monday, August 1, he said on Accra-based JoyNews' top story show, which Modernghana News monitored that it is too early for Dr. Bawumia to be talking about the general elections at "this ungodly time in our economy."

He quizzes, “Why should the vice president be talking to us about voter ID cards and elections?”

Dr. Otokunor adds “The role of the vice president and the position must be given some modicum of integrity.”