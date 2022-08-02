‘I want to see more asphaltic roads in Ashanti Region before the end of your tenure’ — Asantehene tells Akufo Addo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says he wants to see the completion of more asphaltic roads in the Ashanti Region before the tenure of President Akufo Addo expires in 2024.

The revered King called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to ensure that all ongoing road projects in the region are completed before 2024.

According to him, with the Ashanti Region being the bedrock of the ruling party, residents will continue to demand more.

He indicated that it will be in the interest of the NPP to heed all demands, particularly those in the Ashanti Region.

The Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II said this during the commissioning of the 100 killometres Kumasi City Inner Ring Road and Adjacent Streets Project at Kentinkrono on Monday, August 1, 2022, by Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

In a speech read on his behalf by the 'Asakyirihene' Nana Mensah Bonsu, the overlord of Asante Kingdom maintained that it was incumbent on the government to streamline road infrastructure projects to reduce congestion in cities across the country.

He however commended President Akufo-Addo for the completion of the 100 kilometres inner city road project and urged him to do more for the region.