Akufo-Addo's gov’t hasn’t ignored Ashanti region; massive development progressing steadily – Bawumia slam critics

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed claims that the Akufo-Addo administration has ignored the development needs of the Ashanti Region.

Dr Bawumia believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has done enough for the region which he emphasized deserves recognition.

He said this during the commissioning of the 100 kilometres Kumasi Inner City Ring Road and Adjacent Streets Project at Kentinkrono in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Bawumia disclosed that the construction of the four-tier Suame Interchange Project will commence in September 2022.

He added that President Akufo-Addo will in September this year commission the Kumasi International Airport, a clear indication that the current NPP administration is delivering the end of his bargain for the Ashanti Region.

Roads Development in Ashanti region

Touching on roads, the Vice President disclosed that a total of 1180 killometres of roads have been completed in the Asantin region by government from 2017 to 2022.

The completed roads according to him include 264 kilometres of highway road projects, 421 killometres of feeder roads projects and 495 killometres of urban road projects.

"These road infrastructural projects form parts of the government’s efforts to provide accessible routes for the people of Ghana.

"Government is committed to ensure a cost-effective and sustainable transport system, reduce congestion and travel on roads at ease across the country," he emphasised.

Kumasi Inner City Ring Road and Adjacent Streets Project

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in December 2019 cut sod for the commencement of work on the rehabilitation and construction of the Kumasi Inner City Ring Road and Adjacent Streets Project.

Five municipalities as well as four sub-metros under the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) are the main beneficiaries of the 100-kilometre roads project at a cost of €55m.

Under the project, roads that have been completed in the region included Suame – 6.0 kilometers, Tafo Pankrono–4.5 kilometers, Manhyia – 11.8 kilometers, Bantama – 11. 2 killometres.

Other areas include Kwadaso- 13. kilometers, Subin -13 kilometers, Oforikrom -13 kilometers, Nhyiaeso -14. 4 killometres and Asokwa -13.2 kilometres

Meanwhile, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon Kwasi Amoako Atta urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives in the beneficiary areas to ensure the road is well protected from unscrupulous activities of recalcitrant residents.

He bemoaned instances where some people turn parts of the road into workshops, washing bay and markets among others.

He described the act as shameful and unpatriotic and warned persons engaging in such acts to desist from it.