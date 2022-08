The Police have said reports circulating in the media to the effect that officers have been locked out of the Krofrom Police station by the landlord is false.

Due to the nature of the building, the station has been relocated to another building within the community.

“We therefore urge the public to disregard such false publications and continue to support the police as we protect lives and properties and maintain law and order,” a statement said.

