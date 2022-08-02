SIM Re-registration: Tempane DCE unhappy with 'sluggish' NIA in his district

02.08.2022 LISTEN

The Tempane District Chief Executive (DCE) Issaka Anabida has said inadequate staffing, registration materials and unavailability of a district National Identification Authority (NIA) officer are affecting the SIM re-registration exercise in the district.

The DCE noted that the entire exercise is moving at a snail's pace.

"We only have one registration officer, the one who manages the system, and another part-time person who is there to assist them. So basically, they are just three working in the district for NIA.

"The way they are doing the work, I don't know whether they don't want the exercise to flow or what. Unlike when they started the exercise in a day, they could register as many as possible but now is not the case on the ground," Mr Issaka Anabida laments.

However, he advised the NIA to make sure they provide sufficient registration materials to fasten the process.

According to him, several people have registered for a long time but are yet to receive their Ghana cards to enable them re-register their SIM cards.

His fear is that many not meet be able to the deadline again due to those delay tactics.

He added that the productive hours of residents, who are mostly farmers are wasted.

The DCE is appealing to the NIA to stop the torture they are putting the poor old men and women through and resolve the challenges immediately.