Follow the rules in your attempt to remove Sarah Adwoa Safo as MP – UCC Lecturer to NPP

A political Science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has called on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to abide by the rules in having the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sarah Adwoa Safo, removed from parliament.

The NPP MP per the rules in the legislature has absented herself from 15 sittings of the house without permission from the Speaker of Parliament hence the calls from within the party to have her removed from the house.

The MP in assigning a reason for her long absence from Parliament says she has been taking care of her sick child in the United States of America thereby failing to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament, the body investigating the circumstances leading to her violation of the parliamentary rules.

The lecturer chided the leadership of the party to do the needful by following the rules to have the embattled MP removed from the house.

Mr Jonathan Asante Okyere was reacting to the termination of MP’s appointment as the Minister for Gender and Social Protection by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on 505 evening news analysis programme hosted by Korku Lumor on Friday, July 29, 2022, on Class 93.1 FM, he explained that the removal of Adwoa Safo will have a huge impact on the NPP as far as the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency was concerned looking at the role the father of the MP plays in financing the party at that level.

He noted that the party must follow the processes accordingly because the MP was duly elected by her constituents to represent them

Source: Classfmonline.com