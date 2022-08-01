You should've rather apologised for chaotic SIM re-registration - Ursula Owusu told

Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers has said the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, was rather disappointing for her failure to apologise for the chaos that has characterised the SIM card re-registration.

The group led by former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency Ras Mubarak said no one but the sector minister should be blamed for the confusion that has characterised the exercise.

This comes after Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who is also MP for Ablekuma West, parried criticisms that she was the cause for the inability of many to get their SIM cards re-registered.

“I must end by reminding us all that the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation is not the supervisory ministry for the National Identification Authority, even though we collaborate with them,” she said while addressing journalists on Sunday to announce an extension of the exercise to Friday, September 30.

“My hapless self has been roundly vilified in certain quarters particularly this past week for Ghana card challenges which I am not responsible for.

“Prof. Ken Attafuah and his sector Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, are available to answer any Ghana card related issue please.”

But the Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers think otherwise.

“We note with disappointment the Minister of Communications ' announcement [Sun]day on the chaotic SIM re-registration exercise where she failed to apologize to Ghanaians for the chaos associated with the exercise,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

“The confusion and chaos that have characterized the illegal sim-card registration exercise should be blamed at the doorsteps of the Minister for Communications.”

The group also raised serious concerns about the GH¢5 surcharge for a new Self-Service application to be made available for download soon.

---3news.com