SIM Card registration: Telcos not responsible for GHS5 charge on App – Ken Ashigbey clarifies

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Mr. Ken Ashigbey has provided clarity on the amount that will be charged for using the newly-introduced application to register SIM Cards.

To fast-track the ongoing SIM Card re-registration exercise, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has announced that an App will be available for download this week.

The App that is expected to make it easy for Ghanaians trying to link their SIM Cards with their Ghana Card will come with a GHS5 charge for every registration.

“The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5 cedi surcharge,” Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful told the media on Sunday, July 31.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview today, Ken Ashigbey stressed that the GHS5 charge is not the decision of the telecom companies in the country.

The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications explained, “This app is not a telco app, this app is an app that the regulator has put in place and so who pays what and how much is paid is not the decision of the telcos.

“The platform is provided by the common platform provider who has developed the platform the NCA to work with it but the data sits at NITA which is a state-owned data centre.”

Although the announcement of the introduction of the App has been welcomed by many Ghanaians, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has issued a caution that the Ministry of Communication must seek parliamentary approval before the GHS5 charge on the App takes effect.