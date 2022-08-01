UW/R: Police investigating murder of 62yr old private security man murdered at Kpaguri

A man has been murdered and buried at Kpaguri, a suburb of Wa in the Upper West Region.

Identified as Mumuni Jartoe, the victim is a 62-year-old private security officer.

According to the information gathered, the deceased left home to go to his work located at Kpaguri on Friday, July 29, at about 8:00pm.

His family became alarmed the following day when he did not return home. After calls for help from neighbours, a search started to locate the whereabouts of Mumuni Jartoe.

On Sunday, the body of the aged security man was discovered in a shallow grave in an uncompleted building opposite the stores he guards at Kpaguri.

Opening up on the matter, the Head of Public Affairs of the Command, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng said the body of the deceased was exhumed with the assistance of the Municipal Environment Health Directorate.

His body was subsequently conveyed to the Wa Regional Hospital where the Medical Doctor on duty confirmed his death.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy while the Police conduct their investigation into the case being treated as a murder.