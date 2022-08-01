Govt committed to adding value to mineral resources – Lands Minister

The government is committed to adding value to Ghana’s mineral resources to reap its full benefits.

In this regard, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), is working to add value to bauxite mined in the country and build an integrated aluminium industry.

The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), is also working to add value to manganese deposits to build an integrated iron and steel industry.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor disclosed this at the commissioning of a bauxite and manganese weighing bridge in Apemanim in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

He noted that efforts by both corporations would be complemented by major expansion works and the development of refineries.

“The measures to add value to the country’s mineral resources include the expansion of the Awaso bauxite mine together with a refinery, the development of new mines in Nyinahini and Kyebi together with refineries and the modernisation and expansion of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) to smelt alumina refined here in Ghana,” he said.

He noted that the weighing bridge would help mining companies and their regulators to track and confirm actual volumes hauled from the mines to the Takoradi Port.

Mr Jinapor stated that the tracking of bauxite and manganese export was very crucial, as it was the main source of revenue generated from their production.

“In the absence of a functioning refinery to add value to these minerals, the tracking of their export is very crucial, as it is the main source of revenue generated from their production,” he reiterated.