Govt committed to creating jobs through digital innovation – Ursula Owusu

The government is committed to creating jobs for the youth through Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

It is in this vein that Ghana Digital Center Limited (GDCL) has rolled out impact sourcing programmes to train 500 underprivileged youth in basic digital skills.

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who disclosed this during the launch of the 5th anniversary of the Ghana Digital Centre Limited, noted that the training is geared towards giving basic digital skills training to equip trainees for entry-level digital jobs.

She announced that the Accra Digital Center has since its inception created over 5000 jobs for the youth in the country.

She added that the Ghana Digital Center Limited has enhanced the drive for knowledge-led socio-economic growth as well as information, and communication technology skills for self-sufficiency.

The Minister noted that the Centre has fast become the nerve for world-class incubation and accelerated programmes with the Accra Digital Centre being the partner hub for the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in Geneva’s AI smart incubator programme.

The Ghana Digital Centers were incorporated to manage existing and planned technology hubs and innovation centres to stimulate and grow the start-up ecosystem.