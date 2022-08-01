831 victims of human trafficking rescued in 2021 — Gender Ministry

01.08.2022 LISTEN

The Human Trafficking Secretariat with assistance from law enforcement agencies rescued 831 victims of human trafficking in 2021.

The caretaker minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, disclosed this at an event to mark the 2022 World Day against Human Trafficking in Accra on Friday.

She said the coordination between the secretariat and law enforcement agencies had significantly improved and response to human trafficking issues has been rapid.

To further curb the incidence of child trafficking, Madam Dapaah said the secretariat trained 600 law enforcement officers, staff of the Gender Ministry and key stakeholders to increase their familiarity with issues of human trafficking, child labour and child protection.

She used the occasion to launch the National Plan of Action for the elimination of human trafficking in Ghana from 2022 to 2026.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons dubbed Blue-Day is observed on July 30 every year to sensitize citizens on human trafficking. Human Trafficking involves recruiting, transporting, and possession of human individuals through coercion or other fraudulent means to exploit them for profit.