ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lands Ministry commissions five speed boats to fight galamsey

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD
General News Lands Ministry commissions five speed boats to fight galamsey
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission have procured five-speed boats to fight illegal mining on water bodies.

The 6.5 meters Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIB) will be deployed on Rivers Ankobrah, Prah, Birim and the Black Volta to rid these water bodies of any form of illegal mining.

Speaking at the commissioning at Beposo in the Shama District, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor said the boats would be operated by the security services and river guards.

He stated that the procurement of the speed boats was part of measures adopted by the government to find a lasting solution to illegal mining and the pollution of water bodies.

He mentioned some of the measures taken to promote environmentally-sound small-scale mining as the introduction of the mercury-free Gold Katcha and the revamping of the Community Mining Schemes.

Mr Jinapor reiterated that water bodies remain red zones for mining and that Operation Halt II would continue to support the other security services and river guards to protect water bodies.

He called on all Ghanaians, particularly the communities along river bodies to be vigilant, report those involved and support the fight against illegal mining.

More from General News
ModernGhana Links
SIM Card registration: Telcos not responsible for GHS5 charge on App – Ken Ashigbey clarifies
01.08.2022 | General News
831 victims of human trafficking rescued in 2021
01.08.2022 | General News
AU Ministers of Finance conclude discussions on debt restructuring
01.08.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line