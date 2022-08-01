Breaking the 8 is euphemism for corruption, joblessness and impunity to continue – Kofi Amoah

Ghanaian business mogul and economist, Dr. Kofi Amoah wants Ghanaians to stay sharp and not fall for the campaign of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the 8.

In a post on his social media, he opines that the ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda of the NPP is a euphemism for corruption, big debts, and among other things impunity to continue leading the country into a ditch.

“BREAKING THE 8” is a euphemism for Corruption, big debts, importation, joblessness n impunity to continue,” part of a post on the Twitter page of Dr. Kofi Amoah reads.

According to him, Ghanaians must reject the dominance of the NPP and the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his view, the duopoly of the two biggest political parties in the country has been unhealthy and left Ghana in the current unconvincing state it finds itself.

“The mis-governance has caused hardships on all citizens with severe increases in cost of living across board n return to IMF

“Gh must reject the NPP/NDC unhealthy duopoly,” Dr. Amoah added in his post.