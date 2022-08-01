Tuobodom: Minister of Presby church dies after car crash

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana is currently mourning after learning of the death of one of its Ministers.

Reverend Joseph Foli Ahinakwa, the Tuobodom District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) died over the weekend after a car crash.

According to the information gathered, the Minister of the Presby church died on Saturday, July 30 in the accident.

He was reportedly driving a pick-up vehicle that crashed with a sedan vehicle. Per the checks made, he was returning from Nkoranza where he had gone to deliver food to delegates of the Brong-Ahafo Presbytery Catechists’ Conference.

Unfortunately, he died on the spot when the accident happened.

Prior to his death, Reverend Joseph Foli Ahinakwa was awaiting his send-off to the Ga Presbytery after receiving confirmation that he has been transferred from the Brong Ahafo Region.

He is being mourned by the entire Presby church.

The Minister also an astute banker worked with the ADB Bank.