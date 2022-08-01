SIM Card registration: Ursula-Owusu’s new directives have set her up for ridicule – Sam George

Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has lambasted the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful after bowing to pressure and extending the deadline for the SIM Card re-registration.

The Minister in the last few weeks has been on the receiving end of several backlashes after she had insisted that the deadline for the registration would not be extended on July 31.

However, addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Minister announced an extension of the deadline to September 30.

“The Mobile Network Operators MNOs and the National Communications Authority (NCA) (and I dare say the National Identification Authority have all engaged additional staff, procured the necessary logistics and are incurring significant expenses to conduct this exercise successfully. Any extension of the process increases their cost. Upon consultation with the industry and in view of the challenges enumerated above, I have very reluctantly decided to grant a final conditional extension.

“The programme will be extended to 30th September to end on the anniversary of its commencement. That will give us one full year of SIM registration. It will be reviewed at the end of this month and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from receiving certain services including voice and data services,” Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day show today, Sam George said the Minister has set herself up for public ridicule.

According to him, the Minister is working for the people and must not be telling the Ghanaian people she takes decisions reluctantly.

“If you listened to the Minister yesterday, once again she set herself up for ridicule for failure. Her directives are just hot air. She works for us, she serves us, and that is one thing she must remember.

“She can’t be telling us that she is reluctantly [extending the deadline], like we care. Whether reluctantly or willingly you will grant the extension and you have up,” Sam George noted.

Despite the latest extension, the SIM Card re-registration is not expected to be completed due to the continuous challenges associated with the Ghana Card acquisition.