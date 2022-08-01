Northern Region: Back to School Campaign has been successful — Education Director

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Peter Attafuah, has said the 'Back to School' campaign has so far yielded positive results.

He indicated that thousands of kids had dropped out of school before the 'Back to School Campaign' was launched, majority of them being northerners.

According to Dr. Peter, some students became pregnant when schools were closed completely for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The education director, however, noted that the 'Back to School Campaign' has been successful in getting thousands of dropouts in the Northern Region and around the country back to the classroom.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Education (MoE), in collaboration with religious bodies, traditional leaders, and various stakeholders, launched the 'Back to School Campaign' in January 2021 with a call on parents and caregivers to send their wards back to school.

A member of the Northern Region's Girls Advisory Council, Faiza Duut Majeed noted that girls who became pregnant while in school frequently feel discouraged from continuing their education due to stigma.

According to her, the campaign has helped many children and parents recognize the importance of going back to school by educating them about the value of education and the consequences linked to dropping out of school.

She added that the campaign also assisted in reducing the stigma in the schools and communities, allowing the girls to feel more comfortable returning to school.

Dr. Peter Attafuah and Madam Faiza made these remarks when they were panelists at a 'Youthatalk' conference organized by Northern Sector Action on Awareness Center (NORSAAC) in Tamale.

The conference is part of the 'Inform Choices for Change' initiatives that is being implemented by Norsaac and its Danish partner, Axis, which aims to educate young people about reproductive health.

Madam Blessilla, a staff member of Norsaac stated that the current phase of the project will collaborate with some four colleges of education in Northern Ghana to promote reproductive health.