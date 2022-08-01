Youth in Agribusiness Festival: Broadspectrum Limited throws support behind John A. Kufuor Foundation initiative

Broadspectrum Limited has pledged its commitment to continuously promote the agribusiness sector and play a key role in attracting the youth to venture into the Agribusiness Value Chain.

The organization donated to the maiden edition of the Youth in Agribusiness Festival, held by the John A. Kufour Foundation in Kumasi on the 27th-29th July 2022.

The festival showcased the outstanding development of young people within the agribusiness sector in the country.

Speaking at the festival, the Project Manager, E-Agric - Broadspectrum Ltd, Mr. Castro Antwi-Danso was of the belief that there were many opportunities within the agricultural value chain in Ghana and urged the youth to take advantage of them.

“They should collaborate and find opportunities to get and create employment opportunities for themselves because agriculture contributes 19.7% of our current GDP, accounts for over 30% of export earnings and serves as a major source of inputs to our manufacturing industry. It’s not only cropping or livestock production; there are opportunities in digital agriculture, transportation, logistics and warehouse,” he said.

Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Broadspectrum Limited, Morenike Ayodele, said her organization will continue to provide the resources both financial and human to help sustain the initiative by the John A. Kufuor Foundation.

“We believe in providing opportunities for young people and the agribusiness sector provides enough space for young people to find opportunities to enhance themselves. The E-Agric initiative, is the future of Agriculture in Ghana. It seeks to bring all the key actors in the agricultural sector on a platform to interact with each other. The goal is to improve the livelihood of the farmer while safeguarding the food production of the country,” she stated.

Broadspectrum Limited is an African Information Communication Technology company that offers a unique range of innovative and advanced communication and digital solutions to boost Africa’s digital economy support African business productivity and connect them to the world.

The company is currently providing technological solutions for the Ministry of Agriculture on the Planting for Food and Jobs programme in the 5 Northern Regions of Ghana. The Project involves the biometric registration of 1.7 million farmers to create a database of farmers and is currently being used for the national input subsidy programme in the five Northern Regions.