Non-resident Ghanaians without Ghana Card can use passport to complete SIM re-registration – Ursula Owusu

Ghanaians who are not resident in the country, have up till December to update their SIM card registration details with the Ghana Card, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has announced.

According to the Minister, such persons can use their passports to complete the SIM card registration process for now.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, 31 July 2022, the Minister said: “Non-resident Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana Card can use their passports to complete the process but will be required to update their details with the Ghana Card once they acquire it.”

She added: “They have up till December 2022 to do so.

“I urge them to comply with these directives and to contact the NCA if they have any peculiar challenges.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise which was billed to end today, Sunday, 31 July 2022, has been extended to 30 September 2022.

“The programme will be extended to 30 September to end the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us a full year”, the Minister told journalists.

“Any SIM that has not been registered by end of August will be barred from receiving services”,

